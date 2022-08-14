Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $261,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $774,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,602,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 244.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.1 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

LNC opened at $51.20 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.