Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

LW stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

