KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

KEY stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

