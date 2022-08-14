Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.