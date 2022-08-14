Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $208.88 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.