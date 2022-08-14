Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 623,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 1,642.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 474,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCI stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

