Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

