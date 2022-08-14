CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841,855 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

