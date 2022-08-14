CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

