Commerce Bank Sells 114 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average is $307.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

