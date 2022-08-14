Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $187,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 162,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 44,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

