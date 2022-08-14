Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 1,562 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

