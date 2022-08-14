Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,961 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.