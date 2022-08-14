Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avnet by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 147,663 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

