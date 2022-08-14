Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.38.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

