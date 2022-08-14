Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 97.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in POSCO by 63.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 756.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

