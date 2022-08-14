Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 5,056 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,888,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,806,000 after buying an additional 67,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The Ensign Group Stock Performance
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Ensign Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group
In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
