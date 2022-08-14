Burney Co. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.