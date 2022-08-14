Burney Co. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $301.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

