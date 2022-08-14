Burney Co. Sells 894 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

