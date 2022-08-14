Burney Co. Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of IJR opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
