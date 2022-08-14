Burney Co. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $103.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

