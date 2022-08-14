Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,007 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.