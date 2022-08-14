Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 86,943 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,943 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

