Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

