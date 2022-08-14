3,879 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.