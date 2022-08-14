2,969 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nabors Industries

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.