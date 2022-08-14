2,333 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

