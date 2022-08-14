1,601 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 112,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 69.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
