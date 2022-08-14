1,601 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 112,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 69.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.