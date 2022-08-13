Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Whirlpool worth $45,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

