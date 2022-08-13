WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 13.2% Following Earnings Beat

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.71. 1,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.45.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

