Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertex Energy traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 159,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,135,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. The company had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.