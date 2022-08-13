Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $111.96 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

