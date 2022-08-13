United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,265,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $336.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

