Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $409.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

