Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $81.92. 11,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 375,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,607 shares of company stock worth $2,066,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 31.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

