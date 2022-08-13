Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Raymond James upgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 170.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $3,482,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 675,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

