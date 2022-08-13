Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 459,595 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 955,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459,595 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

