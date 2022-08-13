Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,879 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

MPWR stock opened at $527.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.67 and a 200 day moving average of $432.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

