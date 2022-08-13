Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,552 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 506,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $281.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

