Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 168,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.