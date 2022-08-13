Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 168,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AKAM opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.
AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
