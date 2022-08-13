Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Up 2.2 %

DOV stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

