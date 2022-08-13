Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

DHI opened at $79.72 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

