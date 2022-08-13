Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.