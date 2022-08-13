Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

NYSE FLT opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

