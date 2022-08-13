Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.41 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,710,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 209,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $349,179 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

