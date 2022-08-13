Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

