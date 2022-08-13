Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

