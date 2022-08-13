Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,474,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

