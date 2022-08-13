Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $579.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $580.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.